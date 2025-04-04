Port of Berwick and The Maltings (Berwick) Trust plan a year of celebrations in 2026 to mark two major anniversaries
It is intended that these will involve community organisations, groups and festivals in Berwick, Spittal and Tweedmouth.
David Calder, CEO of the port, said: “It is exceptionally unusual nowadays for a dock to be at the heart of any town.
“These two anniversaries provide excellent reasons to celebrate that and the many people, businesses and partners that ensure Berwick’s future as a thriving port. It’s also a great opportunity for us all to get to know each other better.”
Berwick has had a working port for over 1,000 years but as ship sizes slowly increased, it became apparent that the north side of the River Tweed was no longer suitable to handle cargo and an alternative site for the port was identified on the south side of the river.
Construction of the Tweed Dock commenced in 1873 and the dock that operates today was officially opened in October 1876.
Fifty years earlier, the iconic lighthouse was built by the then Harbour Commission. On October 17, 1826, the facility at the end of Berwick pier was lighted for the first time.
Ros Lamont, chief executive of the trust, said: “Berwick’s story tells of the businesses and the people that have built the town over the centuries and continue to strive for a thriving future for everyone.
“Marking these anniversaries is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate Berwick’s past, present and future together.”
