Port Brae Wealth Management makes a festive donation to the Margaret Kerr Unit
Port Brae Wealth Management provides financial advice across the Scottish Borders and north Northumberland. It also has offices in Peebles and Hawick.
A spokesperson for the company said: “Usually, at this time of year, we would prepare and send out a large number of Christmas cards to our clients.
“But this year, we decided to forego this and make a charitable donation instead.
“We opted to donate the sum of £500 to the Margaret Kerr Unit at the Borders General Hospital – not only because we feel that this is an incredibly worthwhile cause, but also because one of our staff members has benefited from the incredible support they provide in the most difficult of times to patients and their families as they deal with some truly terrible illnesses and conditions.”
The unit has eight comfortable rooms with spaces and gardens.
