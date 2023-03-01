News you can trust since 1854
Popular touring rock show returning to Alnwick as part of quest to raise £2.5 million for Help for Heroes

Tickets are on sale for a night of rock entertainment at Alnwick Playhouse in aid of Help for Heroes.

By Charlie Watson
12 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 2:23pm
The performance is raising cash for Help for Heroes, a charity working to support veterans and their families.

The One Entertainment performance will take place on May 20, and the curtain will rise at 7.30pm.

The performance will raise much-needed funds for Help for Heroes, the leading armed forces and veterans' charity which aims to help veterans and their families live well after service.

Already the show has raised tens of thousands for the charity, but they are aiming for a huge £2.5 million.

Philip Hawkins, producer, frontman and managing director at One Entertainment, said: “Having military connections in my family, I have always wanted to raise money for military personnel.

"Help for Heroes works in the community with serving and ex serving men and women to help rehabilitate them through injury and mental well-being.

"It’s a privilege that we have a close tie to Help for Heroes and that we get to fundraise for them.”

Rock for Heroes is a seven-piece band which aims to breathes new life into the music of rock legends Guns ‘N’ Roses, Bon Jovi, Prince, Meat Loaf, Fleetwood Mac and Queen.

Rock for Heroes is returning to Alnwick Playhouse in May.
And if the audience likes what they hear, they will be encouraged to throw some cash into a collection bucket.

Phillip added: “If you love rock music and want to escape for a few hours and laugh out loud, and sing loud and proud to the biggest rock anthems of a generation, then come down and join.”

Tickets are available from £22 at: https://alnwickplayhouse.co.uk/event/rock-for-heroes/.

Rock for Heroes claims to be the UK’s number one touring rock show.
