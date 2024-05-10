An eye-catching item that was donated to Berwick Infirmary more than 40 years ago is being retained.

Popular rocking horse donated more than 40 years ago will be part of new hospital in Berwick
A Mr Bryson from the town gave a rocking horse to the hospital in the 1970s after speaking to a nurse.
Over time, it became famous to those living in the area and families who needed to visit the minor injuries unit would seek it out to keep their children entertained. It was a toy that most people would not have had in their homes.
It was carved from wood and was fully functional. Mr Bryson would regularly come to refurbish it, including replacing the horse’s hair, to ensure that it would remain in a good condition.
When Covid-19 hit, the rocking horse was removed from the department and has not been displayed since.
However, as it has played a part in the history of Berwick Infirmary, Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has revealed this week that a decision has been made to create a glass casing for it to be displayed again after the construction of the new hospital at the site is complete.
Sue Gibson, ward manager said: “Seeing the joy that this has brought to children over the years has been wonderful. It would lift the spirits of patients in the waiting room during a time of vulnerability.
“We might have a new building to move into, but we’re bringing along the things that have provided the heart at Berwick Infirmary – and the rocking horse is one of them.”
