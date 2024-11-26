Ponteland residents have expressed their disappointment after a popular restaurant announced its immediate closure following its rebrand last year.

Bawn, located on Main Street, took to Facebook to confirm the closure, stating: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the immediate and permanent closure of Bawn.

“We have had an incredible four years, we have met some of the most amazing people and made memories to last a lifetime, but unfortunately, all good things must come to an end and now is our time.

“The biggest of thank yous, from the bottom of our hearts, to all of our fiercely loyal guests for your support over these years, we have loved every single second of cooking for you.”

Bawn in Ponteland. Picture by Google.

After originally opening in 2021 as a fine dining restaurant named Eleven, the business quickly earned its place in the Michelin Guide before rebranding in 2023 as Bawn – focusing on high quality small plates, pizza and wine.