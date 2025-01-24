Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Great British Interiors in Morpeth will move to Whitley Bay after serving their client-base in the market town for almost a decade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business specialises in made-to-measure curtains and blinds, as well as home accessories. In 2016, the shop opened on 28 Bridge Street, Morpeth, before expanding to a bigger premises on 42 Bridge Street the following year where they have been ever since.

Owner Louise Potts comes from a background of fashion design and textiles and has decided to make the move back home to Whitley Bay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We live in Whitley Bay with two children and my parents need a lot more support now so I feel I want to be a bit closer to home so that is why we’re moving, but it will be really sad to leave Morpeth because it’s obviously such a lovely place.

The current Great British Interiors will remain open on 42 Bridge Street in Morpeth until the end of February.

“We will miss Morpeth because it is that gorgeous market town and we’ve always had loveliest neighbours.

“I think Whitley Bay is quite similar to Morpeth because there's lots of independent businesses so you kind of get that community where people really genuinely care about a business and their clients which is quite unique.

“Whitley Bay is a bustling little town as well and we've got a really good corner position on Park View.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will still come up to Northumberland and hopefully continue to cover the area and work with a lot of our lovely clients who feel like friends to us now.”

The new shop will be located on 174-176 Park View, Whitley Bay and is set to open at the end of February.