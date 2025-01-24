Popular interior store owner 'sad to leave Morpeth' as decision made to relocate to Whitley Bay
The business specialises in made-to-measure curtains and blinds, as well as home accessories. In 2016, the shop opened on 28 Bridge Street, Morpeth, before expanding to a bigger premises on 42 Bridge Street the following year where they have been ever since.
Owner Louise Potts comes from a background of fashion design and textiles and has decided to make the move back home to Whitley Bay.
She said: “We live in Whitley Bay with two children and my parents need a lot more support now so I feel I want to be a bit closer to home so that is why we’re moving, but it will be really sad to leave Morpeth because it’s obviously such a lovely place.
“We will miss Morpeth because it is that gorgeous market town and we’ve always had loveliest neighbours.
“I think Whitley Bay is quite similar to Morpeth because there's lots of independent businesses so you kind of get that community where people really genuinely care about a business and their clients which is quite unique.
“Whitley Bay is a bustling little town as well and we've got a really good corner position on Park View.
“We will still come up to Northumberland and hopefully continue to cover the area and work with a lot of our lovely clients who feel like friends to us now.”
The new shop will be located on 174-176 Park View, Whitley Bay and is set to open at the end of February.
