The popular brand Lounges has announced that it is scheduled to be opening a Martino Lounge at Sanderson Arcade in August, creating around 25 new jobs for the area.

The company is currently transforming the former Laura Ashley shop unit and it is promising a varied and innovative all-day menu incorporating gluten-free and vegan options, as well as a cocktail and other drinks menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Particular attention will be paid to families with a selection of games, books, colouring pencils and pads on offer.

The Barco Lounge in Selby.

With a community ethos, Martino Lounge will also welcome local residents looking for a welcoming space for regular catch ups, meetings and events – everything from business networking, book or knitting clubs to parent and baby meets and life drawing classes.

Founded in 2002, the company has Lounges and Cosy Clubs across the UK. The name Martino, which is Italian for martin, has been chosen for the new Sanderson Arcade restaurant as a nod to Morpeth’s town crest, which features eight gold martlets – a form of house martins.

Gemma Irwin, community manager, said: “We’re so looking forward to opening the doors of Martino Lounge. We hope our family friendly environment and top-notch food and drink offering will prove popular with local residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad