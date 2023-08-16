Loungers, which has transformed the former Laura Ashley shop unit in Sanderson Arcade, has announced that its Martino Lounge will be opening on Wednesday, August 23.

Heavily patterned wallpapers, tiling and stripped wooden floors now feature alongside oversized vintage sofas, upholstered lounge chairs, eclectic artwork and statement wall and pendant lighting – creating a variety of cosy and elegant drinking and dining areas to choose from.

The all-day menu will feature everything from tapas and salads to burgers and buttermilk fried chicken, with vegans and those favouring a gluten-free diet well catered for with their very own menus.

The interior of a Lounge casual restaurant and bar by Loungers in the south of England. Picture by Bhagesh Sachania Photography.

Particular attention will be paid to families with a selection of games, books, colouring pencils and pads on offer. A full menu, high chairs and baby-changing facilities are also available for ‘Little Loungers’.

Gemma Irwin, community manager at Loungers, said: “We are delighted to be opening Martino Lounge in Morpeth. Our Lounges strive to put community at the heart of hospitality and our teams always go the extra mile to make a difference.

“They are actively encouraged to connect with their communities by working with local groups, charities, organisations and businesses that are at the heart of the fabric of local life. We are very much looking forward to welcoming local residents to Martino Lounge.”