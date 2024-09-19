Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Alnwick couple are thrilled to be celebrating a cafe’s 40th year with their customers.

Martina and Andrew Potter have owned Grannies since 2013 and are the third owners of the establishment.

Grannies is a staple in Alnwick and is situated on Narrowgate, where it began as a shop on September 7, 1984, before expanding into its downstairs cafe in 1989, which is now a regular spot for many.

Martina said: “It's not just about the food. People come in and just feel comfortable with talking about their families and what's going on in their lives or what they're busy with today and we find that we know our customers quite well because everybody feels quite comfortable talking and cracking a joke, it’s just a nice light atmosphere.”

Andrew and Martina Potter (left and right) are celebrating Grannies Tearooms' 40th anniversary with their long-standing member of staff, Sarah Harrison (middle).

To celebrate, Martina and Andrew have decorated the shop with 40th birthday decor, surprised customers with free decorated cupcakes and for one day changed the panini meal deal to a throwback price of £4.

Grannies got its name from founders, David and Kathy, who named it after David's granny, and while the spelling has been the cause of controversy, it all comes down to dialect.

The name isn’t the only quirk the cafe is known for, with the interior and menu having stayed much the same over the years, as Martina explained: "Aesthetically, we've tried to keep it exactly the same. We have only really added a few decorations over the time that we've been here but overall we've sort of kept the decor the same.

"I just can't imagine what would be here if Granny wasn't in this building. It has to be here. It has to be in town.”

They have moved with the times to develop their social media presence, but food is something they have stuck with to keep up the nostalgia for long time returning customers.

Also celebrating the anniversary are the staff, some of whom know the shop like the palm of their hand, like shop manager Sarah Harrison, who has been a part of the tearoom since the first day, and Margaret Shendon, who is soon celebrating a decade working there.

“Staff are celebrating with us since they've been so here so long,” Martina added. “They almost feel like part of it is part of the furniture.”