Sand artist Claire Eason teamed up with outdoor activities ranger Jane Dixon who got Embleton Vincent Edwards Church of England Primary School and Seahouses Youth Project involved.

Together, they made 104 poppy flags noting 104 years since the end of the First World War.

These were taken to the beach and placed along the length of the giant poppy field design.

The poppy sand art on Beadnell beach.

Claire said: “It was great to see so many enthusiastic people turn up to help.

"I had drawn the outline of the poppy field prior to their arrival, then they took turns to build up the image by raking in the flower shapes.”

Claire filmed them developing the design with her drone and a hand held camera, while Tom Wild recorded The Last Post to add to the video.

Claire added: “Beaches have often been the location of the horrors of war and a coastal poppy design involving lots of people seemed poignant.

Volunteer sand artists at work.

“The poppy represents the sacrifice so many have made in conflicts everywhere to achieve peace. Creating a giant poppy field with a dove of peace aimed to capture that message. Involving the community to grow the field through their joint efforts and together bring about the message was very moving.

"Having children as part of the event was important as passing on an appreciation of the sacrifice and suffering conflict brings is essential.”

The event was kindly sponsored by Rob Racenis in memory of his wife, Jill and also Katie Bushby in memory of her husband Jimmy Steele.

