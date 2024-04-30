Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It will be opening its doors to the public on Friday, May 3, from 10am inside the former Body Shop unit.

The pop-up shop will be open across the Bank Holiday Weekend – Saturday 9.30am to 5.30pm, Sunday 10am to 4pm and Monday 10am to 4pm – and will remain open for a limited time thereafter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lottie Thompson, centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, said: “Barbour and Barbour International are hugely popular here at the Arcade and our pop-up shop provides our customers with the perfect opportunity to pick up a new outfit at a cut price.

Lottie Thompson outside the Barbour pop-up shop.

“This also serves as another reason to visit our brilliant shopping centre, where you can check out our vast array of major retailers, shops, bars, cafes and restaurants.

“And there are exciting times ahead as we are looking forward to welcoming three new stores to the centre soon.”

The trio of new shops will be coming to Sanderson Arcade in the next few months in the space formally occupied by independent department store chain Sandersons Boutique.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luxury lifestyle retailer The White Company, whose products range from elevated essentials for your home and wardrobe to luxury gifts, will be opening their new store soon.

They will be accompanied by The Works – a family-friendly value retailer of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books and stationery.