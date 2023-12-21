Members of the community and a pub are putting the wheels in motion to celebrate the new year as a popular annual event is taking place once again.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The annual Ponteland Wheelbarrow Race is a huge draw every January 1, with a large number of teams – who are always cheered on by a huge crowd – already lined up to take part.

The races will see participants follow a circular course that starts and ends at The Blackbird pub, which is also a supporter of the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by Ponteland 41 Club with the support of Ponteland Rugby Club and a number of volunteers, the race also uses the sponsorship and entry fees to support good causes.

Participants at a previous Ponteland Wheelbarrow Race event.

The Ponteland Wheelbarrow Race 2024 will raise money for St Oswald’s Hospice and Tynedale Hospice at Home.

Ponteland 41 Club member and one of the organisers, Steve Roberts, is hoping for another successful year.

He said: “We know so many people look forward to this event every year and it will be a fantastic way to get 2024 underway.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Legend has it that the roots of the race go back to the 14th Century when Ponteland residents were suffering from a harsh winter, making food and fuel in very short supply.

Local leader St John De Hornby gathered the villagers and took them hunting, using wheelbarrows to bring their spoils back home.

Since that time, the wheelbarrow race has become an annual tradition.

The 2024 event starts with the parade at noon, followed by the Junior Race at 12.10pm, Ladies’ Race at 12.20pm and the Open Race at 12.40pm, with presentations to the winners at about 1.15pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Young, owner of the award-winning The Blackbird, is delighted to be supporting the event again.

He added: “The Blackbird is a really important part of the local community, so getting behind the wheelbarrow races is something we like to do every year.

“It always has a great turnout and we love being able to welcome everyone into the pub both before and after the event.”