Pontleland Wheelbarrow Race will roll out the tradition once again
The annual Ponteland Wheelbarrow Race is a huge draw every January 1, with a large number of teams – who are always cheered on by a huge crowd – already lined up to take part.
The races will see participants follow a circular course that starts and ends at The Blackbird pub, which is also a supporter of the event.
Organised by Ponteland 41 Club with the support of Ponteland Rugby Club and a number of volunteers, the race also uses the sponsorship and entry fees to support good causes.
The Ponteland Wheelbarrow Race 2024 will raise money for St Oswald’s Hospice and Tynedale Hospice at Home.
Ponteland 41 Club member and one of the organisers, Steve Roberts, is hoping for another successful year.
He said: “We know so many people look forward to this event every year and it will be a fantastic way to get 2024 underway.”
Legend has it that the roots of the race go back to the 14th Century when Ponteland residents were suffering from a harsh winter, making food and fuel in very short supply.
Local leader St John De Hornby gathered the villagers and took them hunting, using wheelbarrows to bring their spoils back home.
Since that time, the wheelbarrow race has become an annual tradition.
The 2024 event starts with the parade at noon, followed by the Junior Race at 12.10pm, Ladies’ Race at 12.20pm and the Open Race at 12.40pm, with presentations to the winners at about 1.15pm.
Stuart Young, owner of the award-winning The Blackbird, is delighted to be supporting the event again.
He added: “The Blackbird is a really important part of the local community, so getting behind the wheelbarrow races is something we like to do every year.
“It always has a great turnout and we love being able to welcome everyone into the pub both before and after the event.”
For more information about the races, call Mr Roberts on 07785 242157 or email [email protected]