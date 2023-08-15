This means that Juliette Taylor will be travelling to the Miss Environment International 2024 competition with women from across the world. The location has yet to be announced.

The glittering event, organised by Eco Pageants UK, took place earlier this month at Hilton East Midlands Airport. The 21-year-old also won the best in swimwear, best in evening gown and eco ambassador awards.

In the lead up to this pageant, she raised nearly £900 for Daisy Chain North East and Fauna and Flora International. Her fundraising efforts included photoshoots at the Joe Laws photography studio in Newburn, a stall at Ponteland Party in the Park, raffles and a sponsored 100-mile walking challenge.

Juliette Taylor has been crowned the first Miss Environment England. Picture by Brian Hayes Photography courtesy of Eco Pageants UK.

Juliette said: “I am so excited to be off to the Miss Environment International pageant next year, especially with my Scotland and Wales sister queens.

“I am working with local designers to showcase us on the world stage and I just can’t wait to represent England and hopefully bring home the crown!

“I made an advocacy – Earth 365 – focusing on new small changes we can make each month to have a positive impact on our environment. Including things like litter picking and second hand clothes shopping.

“I had over 100 people get involved in the UK, New Zealand and USA.”

The former Ponteland High School student was sponsored by local businesses Luna Light, Roberts Inspired Travel, Every Day Rocks shop, and the Purbas.