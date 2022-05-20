Ponteland sports clubs' £1million campaign for clubhouse

Ponteland Rugby Club is the only league rugby union club in Northumberland not to have its own changing rooms and social facilities, and Ponteland United FC cannot progress further up the national leagues without them.

With a common aim, the two clubs have therefore set up a joint company to build a clubhouse and have already commissioned an architect and started consultations with county planning officials.

The new building would be located on land between the rugby and football pitches adjacent to Ponteland Leisure Centre on Callerton Lane and include changing rooms, a social space and viewing balcony.

John Chappell, chairman of Ponteland Rugby Club; Paul Brooks, chairman of Ponteland United FC; Alan Birkinshaw, secretary of Ponteland United FC; David Comeskey, president of Ponteland Rugby Club and Paul Ely, Ponteland United FC committee member and architect. Picture: Barry Pells.

It would be open on match days, training sessions and club social events, and also be available for wider community use.

Both clubs have a number of male, female and junior teams.

David Comeskey, president of Ponteland Rugby Club, said: “We want the whole Ponteland community to get behind us and support this ambitious initiative to create a superb new sports facility.

“We are the only rugby club in the county without our own changing rooms and social facilities, and are determined to create a superb community sports venue.”

A CGI of what the new community clubhouse could look like.

The clubs have set up a Crowdfunder page for donations and will be carrying out fundraising activity at events including the upcoming Ponteland Beer Festival (Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4).

Supporters can ‘buy a brick’, which will be personalised and included in a display in the new clubhouse, and anyone donating £1,000 or more will be eligible for an Honorary Vice Presidency season of VIP treatment.

Paul Brooks, chairman of Ponteland United FC, said: “We have more than 50 teams playing league football from under 7s to adults, but without this new facility, further progression up the national leagues will not be possible.

“The scheme is not eligible for various national sporting funds, so we need to raise the entire amount ourselves. Please help us achieve our dream.”