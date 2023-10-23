Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He received the Volunteer of the Year accolade from Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine.

After retiring from a 30-year policing career in 2008, he re-joined the force as a Special Constable and has continued to demonstrate dedication and commitment.

SC Gray has made a positive impact by building strong relationships in the community through high-visibility foot patrols, intelligence gathering and responding to incidents.

He is highly regarded by those who work with him and is described as an inspiration to others.

SC Gray was awarded the BEM for services to policing last year.

The Pride in Policing Awards ceremony was held at Wylam Brewery and was funded by the generous contributions of external sponsors.