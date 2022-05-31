Special Constable Jon Gray has been awarded a British Empire Medal in recognition of his service to policing.

A former PC, he joined the force in 1978 and was stationed in Gateshead before making the move to rural Northumberland.

He retired in June 2008 after 30 years’ service, but with much still to give, he started volunteering as a Special just two days later – and has served the community of Ponteland ever since.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Special Constable Jon Gray, who has been awarded a BEM.

He also still finds time to volunteer in the 102nd Battalion, the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers Reserves Pipe Band, where he plays as a drummer. The band play regularly, raising money at charitable events.

After being notified of his British Empire Medal, Mr Gray admited he was “blown away” by the recognition.

The 64-year-old, who has often worked up to 20 hours every week in his role as Special, said: “Having been posted in Ponteland since 1990, I do this duty out of a sense of loyalty to the service and the area.

“I’m pleased to continue to serve the community of Ponteland, which I know well.

“I still assist full-time officers and I’d like to think I help new recruits. This recognition is humbling and I was very surprised to get the call.

“I often think my career has been similar to the film Forrest Gump, I never had anything planned but I’ve been fortunate to work in a number of roles and have landed on my feet.

“I feel fortunate to have had the experiences through policing that I’ve had.”

Fellow Special Constable Michael Scott, 61, who joined the force in 1983, was also awarded a BEM. He has served the communities of Tynedale and Redesdale for nearly four decades.

Chief Constable Winton Keenen QPM praised the pair for their “unwavering” commitment to serving the public.

He added: “I congratulate both Michael and Jon on being recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.