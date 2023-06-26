Setting off in relay and tandem, they finished the challenge in just over 20 hours – an impressive average of five miles an hour.

Those taking part were raising rolling funds for a potential new clubhouse at Ponteland Rugby Club and the children’s hospital at the RVI in Newcastle.

The money for the RVI is in memory of Alastair Sym, a member of the running group for many years, who died last year.

The Ponteland Rugby Club runners at the end of their challenge in Edinburgh.

The latest run was completed with seven of the original starters, now with an average age of 65, from the first challenge. They were joined by nine others, including Ponteland Rugby Club President Dave Comeskey.

In their younger days, the route from England to the Scottish capital was competed in 11 hours and 39 minutes.

Andy Maidwell, one of those still running after 40 years, said: “This time the pace was always going to be a little more sedate. It was just great to get together again, have some fun and laughs along the way, enjoy the scenery and actually get to Edinburgh.

“We had some younger ones to keep us going, but some of the original group still showed remarkable endurance alongside varied levels of fitness.

The Ponteland Rugby Club runners at the start of their challenge in Ponteland.

“Since the original challenge in 1983 we’ve completed the route at regular intervals, including 1993, 2003, 2013 and now the 40th anniversary in 2023. We may now hand over the baton to younger athletes.”