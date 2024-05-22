Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Ponteland resident is aiming to help others by sharing her practical strategies for navigating the complexities of single parenthood.

Drawing from personal experience as a former military wife and single parent, Lynn Crawford challenges the notion that solo parenting has to be difficult.

With a blend of research-backed strategies and heartfelt anecdotes, her ‘Thriving Alone: A Guide to Solo Parenting after Separation and Divorce’ book serves as a beacon of hope and guidance for those embarking on this path.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition to the book, Lynn has established a community interest company with the same name that is dedicated to supporting parents through workshops, drop-ins and other initiatives.

Lynn Crawford has written a guide to solo parenting and has set up a new community interest company.

She said: “As a military wife for 22 years to then be given 90 days for my children and I to find new accommodation out of the marital quarters was challenging to say the least.

“To not only have to navigate life as a solo parent to then lose our home, our community and our military friends that had become family was one of the hardest times of my life. To be strong for my children whilst my heart was breaking.

“I wanted to turn this negative time of my life into something positive and would like to provide women with the help that I wish I’d had five years ago.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad