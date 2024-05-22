Ponteland resident writes a guide to solo parenting and sets up new community interest company
Drawing from personal experience as a former military wife and single parent, Lynn Crawford challenges the notion that solo parenting has to be difficult.
With a blend of research-backed strategies and heartfelt anecdotes, her ‘Thriving Alone: A Guide to Solo Parenting after Separation and Divorce’ book serves as a beacon of hope and guidance for those embarking on this path.
In addition to the book, Lynn has established a community interest company with the same name that is dedicated to supporting parents through workshops, drop-ins and other initiatives.
She said: “As a military wife for 22 years to then be given 90 days for my children and I to find new accommodation out of the marital quarters was challenging to say the least.
“To not only have to navigate life as a solo parent to then lose our home, our community and our military friends that had become family was one of the hardest times of my life. To be strong for my children whilst my heart was breaking.
“I wanted to turn this negative time of my life into something positive and would like to provide women with the help that I wish I’d had five years ago.”
Key themes explored in the book and community interest company include managing co-parenting arrangements (if able to do so), fostering a supportive network and creating fulfilling lives for both solo parents and their children.
