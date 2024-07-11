Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Ponteland pub is hitting the right note with event organisers by offering one of its most unique spaces for private hire.

The Blackbird is not only widely renowned for its food and hospitality, but it also has a fascinating past dating back to the Middle Ages.

And now that past is part of its future, thanks to one of its most significant and unusual features – its Minstrel Gallery.

The gallery, which overlooks the main restaurant, would have been a state-of-the-art feature when the building was rebuilt in 1597 after being razed to the ground by invading Scots two centuries earlier.

The Minstrel Gallery at The Blackbird in Ponteland.

Designed to enable musicians to play discreetly out of sight of guests, the space can now be hired exclusively for everything from meetings and talks to parties and private dinners.

It can accommodate up to 32 seated guests or around 40 people for a standing buffet and The Blackbird has unveiled a new finger buffet menu for those wanting to book either the Gallery or the venue’s outdoor tipi, which can host up to 65 people.

Stuart Young, of Northern Bar Management which owns the Blackbird, said there is “considerable interest” in both the Minstrel Gallery and the tipi from people wanting “something a little more unusual than a traditional function room”.

“The Blackbird is a wonderfully atmospheric building and, while the Minstrel Gallery and Tipi are very different from each other, they both really lend themselves to private functions,” he added.

For more information, go to www.theblackbirdponteland.co.uk