From left, Frank Rescigno (Greater Morpeth Development Trust), Pam Frain and Morpeth librarian Sarah Jayne Kennedy-Robson.

The recent Morpeth Book Festival proved a winner in more ways than one for avid reader Pam Frain from Ponteland.

Not only did she enjoy an interesting talk by author Dan Jackson, she won a selection of books in a prize draw open to everyone who attended the two-day festival in the town that was organised by Greater Morpeth Development Trust in conjunction with the Northumberland Library Service.

The selection of books Pam won included titles by crime writers Mari Hannah and M W Craven, as well as by novelists Marrisse Whittaker and Phaedra Patrick, all of whom spoke at the festival.

Pam, who enjoys attending book festivals across the region, said: “I thought the Morpeth festival was excellent, with a good cross-section of authors appealing to different readers.”