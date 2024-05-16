Ponteland prize winner for this year's Morpeth Book Festival revealed
Not only did she enjoy an interesting talk by author Dan Jackson, she won a selection of books in a prize draw open to everyone who attended the two-day festival in the town that was organised by Greater Morpeth Development Trust in conjunction with the Northumberland Library Service.
The selection of books Pam won included titles by crime writers Mari Hannah and M W Craven, as well as by novelists Marrisse Whittaker and Phaedra Patrick, all of whom spoke at the festival.
Pam, who enjoys attending book festivals across the region, said: “I thought the Morpeth festival was excellent, with a good cross-section of authors appealing to different readers.”
The festival was the second organised in Morpeth and once again proved popular with readers, so much so that the organisers are already planning their 2025 event.
