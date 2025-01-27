Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A year three pupil from Ponteland Primary School has won the annual ‘create a banger’ competition from Geordie Bangers.

The Newcastle-based gourmet sausage company invited students from the Pele Trust Schools to take part in a competition to design a recipe.

Seven-year-old Freddie Holden created the winning flavour, the ‘St James’ Banger’, combining leek, mustard and garlic.

Freddie was recently invited to the factory to make the first batch of the sausage, which will be on sale soon at Geordie Bangers.

Freddie Holden and his friend Ollie got to create the sausage mix and package them, before cooking and tasting the recipe.

Ponteland Primary School headteacher Claire Johnson said: “Freddie was absolutely delighted. He was really proud and his mum and dad were so proud.

“He thought about all the ingredients in relation to football, so he chose leeks because they are green like the pitch, mustard seeds because they are round like the football and garlic because it’s good for your health.

“We got to cook and taste the sausages and Freddie said ‘it was the best sausage he’d ever tasted’!”