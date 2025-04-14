Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Ponteland resident has set himself a fundraising challenge to run the entire length of Great Britain later this year.

Stephen Little has been inspired to do it by his mother Pauline’s strength after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2021.

He is planning to run from John O’Groats to Lands End in September in aid of the Pancreatic Cancer UK and Cancer Research UK charities.

A more direct route would be around 900 miles, but the 37-year-old has decided to extend it and make the challenge “extra special” by visiting many places close to him, including his children’s school and the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle where his mother has been receiving treatment.

Stephen Little pictured with his mother Pauline.

Pauline, 64, is currently being treated with trial drugs.

Stephen said: “I’ve been doing long-distance running for three to four years, although I wanted to do something that would be a big challenge to help raise as much money as possible for the two charities.

“But in saying that, even running for 27 or 28 days, doing around 35 to 40 miles a day, is nothing compared to what my mam and other people with cancer are going through.

“She was given 10 months to live initially, but she is such a fighter and has stayed strong throughout her treatment. I don’t know how she does it. She is a big inspiration.

“I wanted to create my own route to make it extra special and I’m also looking forward to visiting some new places for me. I’m sure there will be some fantastic views to enjoy along the way.”

Pauline is part of the organising team for the challenge and some of his friends have organised a camper van for him to sleep in each night.

Stephen’s dad raced pigeons, but had to stop when Pauline was diagnosed. Some of the people he got to know through the pigeon racing world organised an auction that raised £9,000.

The current total amount raised is now more than £13,000.

Stephen added: “I’m trying to get as many people as possible involved with this and the support I’ve received so far has been fantastic.”

People can donate online at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/stephen-little-1