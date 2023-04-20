Ponteland law firm inspired by The Apprentice television show to raise money for The People’s Kitchen
Ponteland-based Major Family Law staged a six-week tribute to a veteran business BBC programme in aid of a good cause.
In keeping with the well-established format of the show, the 30 staff members were divided into two competing teams – All for Won and the Major Contenders – under the leadership of legal assistant Rachael Jonas and solicitor Stacy Williams respectively.
Each team was given a float of £200 and tasked with applying their entrepreneurial skills to raise as much money as possible for charity. The Major Contenders won, but only by the tiny amount of £1.70.
Altogether, the teams raised £5430.32 for The People’s Kitchen, which has been providing food, resources and support for vulnerable and homeless people across the Newcastle region since 1985.
Major Family Law founder and managing director Joanne Major said: “It’s been tremendous fun and has proved to be a successful, energising way to fundraise and get the staff to work together in the challenges set by allowing their creative and innovative talents to shine forth.
“Bravo to everyone here at Major Family Law – it was the taking part not the winning, you’re all still hired!”
The weekly challenges included creating a 30-second advertisement for assessment by former BBC News correspondent Al Leithead and designing a corporate Christmas card for later this year.
Each team was also tasked with organising their own, bespoke, fundraising event. The Major Contenders opted for a wine and charcuterie taster evening courtesy of Eleven, now Bawn, in Ponteland and ‘Barmy Bingo’ courtesy of Tynedale Rugby Club was the choice of the All For Wons.