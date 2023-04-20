In keeping with the well-established format of the show, the 30 staff members were divided into two competing teams – All for Won and the Major Contenders – under the leadership of legal assistant Rachael Jonas and solicitor Stacy Williams respectively.

Each team was given a float of £200 and tasked with applying their entrepreneurial skills to raise as much money as possible for charity. The Major Contenders won, but only by the tiny amount of £1.70.

Altogether, the teams raised £5430.32 for The People’s Kitchen, which has been providing food, resources and support for vulnerable and homeless people across the Newcastle region since 1985.

Rachael Jonas, second from left, and Stacy Williams, second from right, present the cheque to The People's Kitchen volunteers.

Major Family Law founder and managing director Joanne Major said: “It’s been tremendous fun and has proved to be a successful, energising way to fundraise and get the staff to work together in the challenges set by allowing their creative and innovative talents to shine forth.

“Bravo to everyone here at Major Family Law – it was the taking part not the winning, you’re all still hired!”

The weekly challenges included creating a 30-second advertisement for assessment by former BBC News correspondent Al Leithead and designing a corporate Christmas card for later this year.