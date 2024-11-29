Ponteland Ladies Choir is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originally formed in 1962 as part of the Women’s Institute, it subsequently joined the Ponteland Adult Association as an evening class then became an independent organisation in 1994.

In 2023, the committee worked hard to gain charitable status and everyone was thrilled when the Ponteland Ladies Choir finally became a charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The choir is run by three trustees supported by five committee members – each of whom holds their own role on the committee encompassing their individual areas of expertise.

The choir sings a wide variety of music, both traditional and modern secular and religious pieces.

Chair of trustees Sue Williams said: “When Covid hit the UK, we did our best to carry on rehearsals via Zoom but sadly our membership did reduce at that time. Post lockdown, we embarked on a recruitment drive and we successfully attracted new members.

“We currently have a membership of 37 ladies of all ages, who share a love of singing and enjoy weekly rehearsals as well as performing at our annual summer and Christmas concerts, together with concerts for local societies and charities.

“We recently sang in a joint concert with Felling Male Voice Choir at St Mary’s Church in Ponteland, which was very well supported and enjoyed by a full audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We support community organisations and recently performed at St Oswald’s Hospice Christmas Market and twice a year we sing at Ponteland Village WI meetings.

“The choir members believe strongly in the mental and physical health benefits of singing and are led and trained by a very talented musical director who helps us explore our own potential, gain confidence and sing to the best of our ability.

"Members work hard to learn songs to performance standard, but we also meet socially when the opportunity allows.”

The choir sings a wide variety of music, both traditional and modern secular and religious pieces, and rehearses at Ponteland Community Primary School (PCPS) every Monday evening. The school provides great facilities for both rehearsals and concerts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The choir is supported at their concerts by the PCPS choir and Newcastle Youth Choir.

The next concert takes place on Monday, December 9 and tickets are available by contacting Sue Williams on 07710 418780.

If you are interested in joining the choir, please also contact Sue to come along and experience the benefits of singing for a trial period.