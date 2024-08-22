Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ponteland High School has announced that it has achieved its best ever GCSE and vocational results this summer.

On results day today (Thursday), it revealed that students have achieved outstanding grades across all subject areas – reflecting their hard work and determination.

A total of 77 pupils (30 per cent of the cohort) achieved five or more of the 7-9 highest grades (previously A*-A).

Students with 10 or more subjects awarded at grade 8 and 9 include Manvitha Adala, Matthew Duffy, Zak Harris, Beatrix Reynolds, Archie Carter, Felix Webster and Frank Whitfield.

Ponteland High School headteacher Stefan McElwee.

Ponteland High School headteacher Stefan McElwee said: “We are delighted to celebrate our best ever GCSE results across all subject areas. We have seen results jump significantly in all subjects from 2023, with very notable increases in maths, English, science and modern foreign languages.

“We are particularly delighted for this group of Year 11 students as they were the first Year 7 cohort we welcomed as part of our transition to a secondary school in 2019, following the local reorganisation of schools in the Ponteland area.

“Having the students for a full five years has no doubt had a positive impact on their achievement. For example, all of our students study a modern foreign language – with 63 per cent of the cohort achieving a grade 5 or better and over 70 per cent achieving a grade 4 or better.

“All of our students should be extremely proud of themselves. They have shown a strength of character and an impressive work ethic.

“I look forward to celebrating their results with them today and welcoming many of them back into our Sixth Form.”