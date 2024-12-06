Ponteland High School and King Edward VI School among region's best secondary state schools in The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide
Schools are ranked by performance at A-level and GCSE in summer 2024. The number of A*, A and B grades gained are expressed as a percentage of the total number of A-level entries. This is double-weighted.
The number of 9, 8, 7, A* and A grades gained at GCSE is expressed as a percentage of the total number of GCSE entries.
In the latest guide, which has now been published online, Ponteland High School is third and King Edward VI School fifth in the ‘state secondary schools in the North East’ category.
Their national ranks are 213th and 301st respectively.
The national database of over 2,000 schools by name, local authority, town and postcode is available at thetimes.com/best-schools-league-table