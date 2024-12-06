Schools in Morpeth and Ponteland are among the best North East secondary state schools in the 32st edition of The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Schools are ranked by performance at A-level and GCSE in summer 2024. The number of A*, A and B grades gained are expressed as a percentage of the total number of A-level entries. This is double-weighted.

The number of 9, 8, 7, A* and A grades gained at GCSE is expressed as a percentage of the total number of GCSE entries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the latest guide, which has now been published online, Ponteland High School is third and King Edward VI School fifth in the ‘state secondary schools in the North East’ category.

Their national ranks are 213th and 301st respectively.

The national database of over 2,000 schools by name, local authority, town and postcode is available at thetimes.com/best-schools-league-table