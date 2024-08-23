Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three clinicians from Northumbria Primary Care’s Ponteland Medical Group GP practice are training to complete the Geordieman triathlon to raise funds for Bright Northumbria Healthcare Charity.

Dr Matt Thomas, Dr Ruth Chalton and practice nurse Carrie Collins are training for the triathlon in a collective effort to support the good cause that works to enhance patient experience and staff well-being across Northumberland and North Tyneside, funding projects which go above and beyond what would normally be possible.

The Geordieman consists of a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile cycle and 26.2-mile run through Druridge Bay Country Park on Sunday, September 1.

Dr Thomas said: “Participating in the Geordieman triathlon is not just about the challenge, it’s also about coming together as a team to support a cause that we all care about.

Dr Ruth Chalton, left, and practice nurse Carrie Collins.

“The work that Bright does directly impacts the lives of our patients and colleagues, and we see first-hand the difference it makes.

“By taking on this challenge, we hope to raise awareness and funds that will enable the charity to continue its valuable work. We’re all proud to be a part of Northumbria Healthcare and it’s great that we are able to contribute to the work that the Bright Charity does for our patients and colleagues.

“We’re definitely expecting the Geordieman to be a very tough challenge, but we’re training hard to make sure that we cross the finish line in one piece.”

For more information and to make a donation, go to www.justgiving.com/page/npcponteland-1722753895236