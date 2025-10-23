A Ponteland family has thanked the dozens of people who have already made a donation to their online fundraising page in aid of their seven-year-old daughter.

Penelope Airey was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes last year and the GoFundme page is asking for support with the costs of a medical alert dog, who would be able to notice immediately if there is an issue with her. More than £2,000 has been raised so far.

Her dad Michael said the family has been in contact with a trainer from North East Assistance and Therapy Dogs and the plan is for the dog to undergo scent training with Penelope from when it is six to eight weeks old.

He added: “The support so far has been amazing. We have been bowled over by the generosity of everyone who has made a donation.”

Penelope Airey and Angus, a trainer's dog. The dog that will be assigned to Penelope will be a different dog.

Michael’s post on the GoFundMe page says: “Type 1 diabetes isn’t caused by lifestyle choices; it’s an autoimmune condition with no cure.

“It strips children of independence and requires round-the-clock care. Penelope is too young to manage her own meds, which means she needs a trained adult nearby at all times.

“Nights are particularly hard – between one and four times a week, sometimes more, her blood sugar drops dangerously low, leaving her frightened and unable to take her treatment.

“Recently, after a long and scary night, our 20-year-old cat helped calm her enough to get her meds in – this moment made me certain; Penelope needs her own medical alert dog.

“A medical alert dog will be able to alert Penelope or me to low or high blood sugar before technology can, giving us precious time to act and keep her safe.”

People are able to make a donation at www.gofundme.com/f/paws-for-penelope-because-every-hero-needs-a-sidekick

Michael’s post also included the following: “I want to take a moment to thank her teachers, friends, and family for their incredible support – from helping with meds and appointments to patiently listening as we navigated this new life.

“A special thanks goes to Ms Briggs, Penelope’s teacher last year, and Ponteland Primary School for their on-going support.”