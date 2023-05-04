Ponteland community champion receives award from Guy Opperman MP
Guy Opperman has presented his Community Champion Award to Ponteland resident and environment campaigner Jane Hodson-Hamilton.
She received the accolade for her dedication to improving the environment in Ponteland with her regular litter picking.
The MP for the Hexham constituency joined Jane on a litter pick with Ponteland Town councillors Alan Hall and Christine Caisley.
He said: “I was delighted to present Jane with a Community Champion Award for her dedication to our local environment through her regular litter picking.
“It is shocking to see the amount of litter in our communities and Jane’s dedication to our local environment deserves recognition from all of us.
“There is no excuse for littering – anywhere – and hopefully people can get involved in local litter picks if they can to make a difference in their local community.
Jane has recently raised awareness of the growing number of discarded vapes blighting the Northumberland countryside.
As well as issues with pollution and potential fire hazards in hot weather, carelessly discarded single-use vapes are regularly mistaken for food by wildlife.
She said: “I was really delighted to receive the community champion award from Guy in recognition of the litter picking I do around Ponteland.
“The amount of litter all around us is shocking. It is so harmful to our wildlife as well as spoiling the environment for everyone.
“There is never an excuse for littering, but until perpetrators begin to appreciate the consequences of their actions through a programme of education and enforcement, then all our precious places and spaces will continue to suffer.”