A time capsule has been buried at Newcastle Airport to celebrate its 90th anniversary.

Children from Ponteland Beavers helped fill the capsule with mementos and photos that capture life at the Airport and the wider community in 2025, before they helped bury it next to the air traffic control tower.

The children added letters about what they think travel may look like in the future and an array of Beavers memorabilia, including badges and certificates.

Other items sealed away were maps from the Airport’s 2040 Masterplan; a copy of the Airport’s Horizons magazine, a travel catalogue, daily newspaper, cocktail menu and commemorative lanyards, tote bags and pens.

Alice Andreasen, chief corporate affairs officer at Newcastle Airport, said: “This time capsule is a fantastic way to capture what life was like at the Airport for our passengers, staff and local communities in 2025 as we celebrate our 90th birthday.

"We were delighted the Ponteland Beavers could be part of this special moment, helping us preserve these stories and milestones for future generations to discover.”

Beaver James Parkin, aged 7, said: “I loved coming to the Airport and helping to bury the capsule. It was really fun and I hope people in the future like what we put inside."

Beavers team leader Steve Warner added: “It was a fantastic experience for the children and they were really excited to write their letters and collect items that would be discovered by people in years to come.”

The Airport is celebrating its landmark anniversary with a series of exhibitions across the region.

The first exhibition opened inside the Airport terminal and showcases its rich history through a collection of fascinating photos and artefacts, including vintage cabin crew uniforms, a piece of the runway and a commemorative plaque featuring the handprints of Geordie icons Ant and Dec, unveiled during the 2004 terminal expansion.

A second exhibition is on display at the Discovery Museum in Newcastle, featuring even more rare photos and memorabilia from the Airport’s past.

As part of the 90th celebrations, the Airport has also launched a website packed with stories, milestones and photos from its history.