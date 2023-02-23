Ponteland Manor in Thornhill Road marked its quarter-century in business by showcasing memories which have been made in a photography exhibition.

The display featured photos and artwork made by residents and team members past and present.

Visitors, including the Mayor of Ponteland, Councillor Christine Greenwell and Councillor Nermal Segal, joined residents, staff and family members to celebrate.

Ponteland Manor has celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Everyone got into the party spirit with live music from Andi Fox, who sang some of the residents’ favourite tunes. Guests were also treated to an afternoon tea, including cupcakes, cream meringues, cream scones and chocolate shortbread.

A three-tiered birthday cake was also specially made by Angie Furness Cakes.

Paula Routledge, home manager, said: “With our home turning 25, team members went all out to organise the ultimate party for residents and the local community to enjoy. We had fantastic decorations, a special photography exhibition and live entertainment to ensure our party was a wonderful success.

“We always aim to come up with fun activities here at Ponteland Manor and hosting exciting events and marking important milestones like this are a fantastic way to ensure residents lead fulfilling lives. Everyone had fun celebrating our twenty-fifth birthday bash – it was undoubtedly one of the highlights of the year.

Councilor Nermal Segal, Mayor Christine Greenwell and home manager Paula Routledge.

“We’d like to thank everybody for coming, especially our wonderful singer, Andi Fox, and our special guests, Mayor Christine Greenwell and Councillor Nermal Segal.”

