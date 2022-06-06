The main entrance to the festival.

The event had to be cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

However, it returned with a bang last week. Held over two days – Friday and Saturday – it attracted more than 3,000 people and helped raise cash for a new clubhouse for Ponteland Rugby Club and Ponteland United Football Club.

The rugby club is the only league rugby club in Northumberland not to have its own changing rooms and social facilities, and Ponteland United FC cannot progress further up the national leagues without them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the bands providing entertainment on Friday night.

A campaign is therefore underway to raise £1m for a new facility, and the festival helped to get the fundraising ball rolling.

It took place on the new combined leisure centre and school site in the centre of town, and visitors had a choice of more than 150 real ales, lagers and ciders to choose from.

​But you didn’t have to be a beer fan to attend – there were also prosecco, wine and gin bars, and eight bands entertained the crowds over the two days.

Stands offering Indian and Italian food, plus fish and chips and burgers ensured visitors didn’t go hungry and the rain even stayed away for the duration.

Festival volunteers Georgie Holland, Fran Tilley and Grace Tilley.

One of the organisers, Andy Maidwell, 59, of Ovington, said he was keen to thank everyone who supported the festival, particularly local businesses who provided sponsorship and who without them “the event would not be possible”.