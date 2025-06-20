Ponteland Anti-Litter Squad (PALS) was established as a voluntary community association in April 2024 with the three aims of clearing litter, educational outreach on the impact of littering and carrying out environmental improvement works.

And the association has revealed this week that during its first 12 months, PALS has grown to 41 members.

Between April 2024 and March 2025, the squad collected 620kg of litter and recycled more than 1,100 cans, 1,100 plastic bottles, 330 glass bottles and 240 vapes.

PALS volunteers participated in the Ponteland Community Volunteers project to scatter seeds, plant bulbs and create hedging on the Ponteland cycleway and along Rotary Way.

Ponteland Anti-Litter Squad volunteers. Picture by Norbert Chan.

The squad meets monthly to pick litter around Darras Hall and Ponteland. In addition to its regular activity, it has held litter picks in conjunction with Ponteland Rotary Club, Newcastle Building Society (Darras Hall branch) and at Newcastle Airport with both Double Tree Hotel staff and airport staff.

An educational outreach event has been held with the Cedar Class of Richard Coates CE Primary School, who were all awarded the status of PALS:VIPs (Very Important Pupils) for their commitment to improving the environment.

Jane Hodson-Hamilton, founder and chair of PALS, said: “Our first year of activity has been more successful than I could ever have imagined. We have attracted 41 members dedicated to improving the environment of Ponteland and have had a real impact on our community.

“Look for our team wearing hi-vis ‘pa-ls’ tabards on the third Sunday of each month and join us.

“I would like to express my appreciation to supporters Ponteland Town Council, Darras Hall Estate Committee, Northumberland County Council, CPRE Northumberland and Northumberland CVA.”