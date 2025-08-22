A non-profit organisation has launched a fundraiser calling on members of the public to help save its crops at a key site.

The online page has been set-up by Northumberland Community Enterprise Ltd for its Bedlington Community Allotment as high winds from Storm Floris earlier this month ripped the cover from its polytunnel and has left the plants exposed to the elements.

This large, accessible allotment garden located within the Dr Pitt Allotments has been specifically designed for use by elderly and disabled people, as well as children of school age.

The appeal on the Gofundme page – www.gofundme.com/f/bedlington-community-allotment – includes the following: “If we can’t act fast, we’ll lose this season’s crops and with them the fresh, healthy produce that our service users grew.

“Our community garden isn’t just about growing food. It’s a lifeline. It offers a safe space for people to connect, learn skills and improve mental well-being.

“It’s powered by volunteers who take pride in producing something that directly helps their community. It provides vegetables and fruit for low-income families and people in hardship.

“We urgently need to raise £2,000 in the next few weeks to replace the polytunnel cover and carry out essential repairs before it’s too late. Without this shelter, our plants will wither, our harvest will fail and the people who rely on us will lose vital support.

“Please donate whatever you can right now. Every single penny and pound makes a difference.

“Together, we can protect our garden, save our produce and keep this space thriving for everyone who needs it.”