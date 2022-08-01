PC Steve West, was out on patrol when he noticed people in the old police station in Blyth.

Thinking he might have a break-in on his hands he jumped into action and burst through the door.

Fair to say he was more than surprised to find the one and only Vera and a production crew on the other side.

PC Steve West and Vera actress Brenda Blethyn. Picture: Northumbria Police

Brenda Blethyn, the actress who plays the famous detective, was even kind enough to take a photo with PC West before he headed back out on patrol.

Northumbria Police posted on social media: ‘If you enjoy sitting down and watching Vera on your TV screen and have ever thought that policing might be for you, then search ‘Northumbria Police careers’ online now to find out more about joining #TeamNP