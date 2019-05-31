Police settle in to their new neighbourhood station

Police officers in Rothbury have moved to a new base.

The new office, which was officially unveiled last week, is down the street from the old station in Church House on Church Street.

The move will see no change in how the area is policed and the neighbourhood policing team will continue to patrol and operate in the community.

The emergency phone service will also continue to be provided and has been moved over to the new building, which belongs to Northumberland National Park.

Chief Superintendent Janice Hutton, Northern Area Commander, said it is important to keep a police presence in the area and highlights Northumbria Police’s commitment to rural communities.

She said: “The Northumberland National Park office provides a fantastic opportunity for officers to engage with the community in Rothbury.

“I want to make it clear to the public that this change does not affect our commitment and dedication to the communities we serve. Neighbourhood policing is a top priority for us and we will continue to do everything we can to deliver an outstanding service.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Dame Vera Baird QC, said: “The contract of the old police premises came to an end however, we have been able to secure a new base down the street which enables officers to remain in the community and continue to be a constant presence to the public.”

Pauline Wall, director of park management at Northumberland National Park, said: “We are pleased to welcome Northumbria Police to Church House.

“Northumbria Police join Forest England in what has become a new business hub within the Northumberland National Park.

“We are delighted to provide space for public services to retain a presence in the town, alongside Northumberland National Park’s existing Rothbury office.”

At the official opening were Supt Andy Huddleston, Neighbourhood Sergeant Steven Knight, Neighbourhood Inspector John Swan, PC Paul Sykes, Pete Trumper, head of access and estates for Northumberland National Park, Coun John Riddle, chairman of the Safer Northumberland Partnership, and Rothbury Coun Steven Bridgett.