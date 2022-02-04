Police reveal identity of man who died in Northumberland road collision

News from Northumbria Police.

At about 9.30pm on Wednesday, February 2, Northumbria Police officers received a report of a collision between a blue Mazda 6 and a yellow recovery truck at the crossroads junction of the B6309 and Lead Road near Stocksfield.

Emergency services attended and sadly the driver of the Mazda – Drew Kyle Docherty, 20, of Crawcrook – was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His family are continuing to be supported by specialist family liaison officers.

Two other male occupants of the Mazda – aged 19 and 18 – remain in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been released under investigation.

Sergeant Michael Parnaby, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department, said: “This is understandably a devastating time for Drew’s family. Our thoughts go out to them and we are determined to find the answers that they deserve.

“It is always incredibly sad when somebody loses their life on our region’s road, and we will continue to offer Drew’s loved ones any support they need. I would ask that their privacy is respected.

“We are continuing to carry out enquiries into what happened immediately before this collision, and would like to thank those who have already come forward with information.

“I would ask anybody who witnessed the collision, or who was travelling in the area at that time on Wednesday evening and has dashcam footage showing a blue Mazda or a yellow recovery truck, to please get in touch.”