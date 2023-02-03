Police release picture of man they want to question in connection with Cramlington assault

A 67-year-old man was walking his dog in Valley Park when a stranger – also male – started verbally abusing him before punching and kicking him.

The victim sustained facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Although the attack happened at 8pm on June 2 last year, officers have only just identified a man they would like to speak to as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Do you recognise this man? If so, police want to hear from you.

He was seen with a dog in the Valley Park area at the time.

A police spokesperson said: “We are aware this was some months ago. However, several lines of inquiry have been finalised and we are now appealing to the public for help.

“Although not the clearest of pictures, we would ask the person in the image or anyone who recognises them to come forward.