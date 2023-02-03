News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police release picture of man they want to question in connection with Cramlington assault

Police have appealed for help to solve a crime which happened in Cramlington eight months ago.

By Charlie Watson
1 hour ago - 1 min read

A 67-year-old man was walking his dog in Valley Park when a stranger – also male – started verbally abusing him before punching and kicking him.

The victim sustained facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Although the attack happened at 8pm on June 2 last year, officers have only just identified a man they would like to speak to as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Do you recognise this man? If so, police want to hear from you.
Most Popular

He was seen with a dog in the Valley Park area at the time.

A police spokesperson said: “We are aware this was some months ago. However, several lines of inquiry have been finalised and we are now appealing to the public for help.

“Although not the clearest of pictures, we would ask the person in the image or anyone who recognises them to come forward.

Call police on 101, quoting crime number 064574L/22.

PoliceCramlington