Police officer pals are to cycle hundreds of miles to help give a charity for fellow cops a boost.

Sergeants Mick Aspey and Jon Caisley will represent Northumbria Police in a peloton next Saturday as they plough funds into a programme to help the psychological wellbeing of their colleagues.

The pair are hoping to raise £1 per officer across their force, adding up to £3,000, as they join 20 other officers from across 17 forces in the inaugural Cycleogical Bike Ride: Going the Distance for the PTC.

This year will see the Police Treatment Centres expand and extend its programme, with an extension to be built at St Andrew’s, Harrogate, to accommodate more officers.

The riders will travel 249 miles between the organisation’s two residential centres from Auchterarder, Scotland, to Harrogate, in less than 24 hours.

Sgt Aspey, who is based in Bedlington, said: “It’s a big challenge but an important one.

“Psychological wellbeing plays a huge part in all our lives and it’s crucial we do all we can to support that.

“Whether it is fundraising for programmes or just doing something to raise awareness for increased psychological support for police staff and officers - it’s all important.”

Sgt Caisley, who covers Wallsend, added: “It’s a worthy cause and fingers crossed that we can help raise some money for this fantastic programme.

“So far we’ve had a great response from the public and our colleagues - I think everyone understands the pressure officers can face and that sometimes we need to reach out and ask for help too.”

Northumbria Police’s Chief Constable Winton Keenen said: “As a keen cyclist myself, I appreciate how much of a challenge the 249 mile bike ride is; cycling that far in less than 24 hours will take immense effort and determination.”

The centres help around 4,000 officers a year from 23 forces in England, North Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland as well as British Transport Police, Civil Nuclear Constabulary and Ministry of Defence Police.

Anyone who would like to support the sergeants can visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JonathanCaisley or donate by texting PTCRIDE 3 to 70085 to donate £3, PTCRIDE 5 to 70085 to donate £5 or PTCRIDE 10 to 70085 to donate £10.