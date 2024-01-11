The identity of a woman who sadly died after being involved in a road traffic collision in Northumberland has been confirmed.

Just after 9am on Thursday, November 30, police received a report of a six-vehicle collision on the A69 near the roundabout with the A68 in Styford.

A red Toyota Yaris is believed to have been stationary in a layby on the eastbound carriageway when – for reasons yet to be established – a red BMW 420D collided with the vehicle.

Emergency services attended the scene and the female passenger of the Toyota – who can now be confirmed as 81-year-old Mary Rawlinson, from Cumbria – was found to have suffered life-threatening injuries and was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

Mary Rawlinson, 81, who sadly died following a road traffic collision in Styford, Northumberland.

Her family continue to be supported by specialist Family Liaison Officers at this extremely difficult time.

An investigation was immediately launched by the Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols team to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision and remains ongoing.

Officers have now re-appealed to the public for information regarding the incident.

Sergeant Steven Chappell, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts remain firmly with Mary’s friends and loved ones at what I’m sure continues to be a very difficult time for them.

“We will continue to support them in any way that we can.”

Sgt Chappell added: “We are today re-appealing to members of the public who may have witnessed the build-up to the collision to contact us.

“Our officers are grateful to all of those who have so far provided valuable information which has assisted enquiries.

“If you feel you have information that might help, no matter how small or insignificant you think it may be, please get in touch.

“It could prove vital in helping us to ascertain exactly what happened on the day of the collision.”