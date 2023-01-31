Police issue fresh appeal for information on missing Haltwhistle man Frank Robson
Police are continuing to appeal for information from the public as they search for a Northumberland pensioner who has now been missing for more than three weeks.
Frank Robson was reported as missing from his home in Haltwhistle on the afternoon of Monday, January 9.
The 72-year-old has not been seen since the early hours of that day.
Northumbria Police’s specialist search and rescue teams are continuing to try to locate Frank, with extensive searches and door-to-door enquiries having taken place in the Haltwhistle area over the past two weeks.
Detective Sergeant Kristopher Blacklock, of Northumbria Police, said: “Frank’s family and friends are becoming increasingly concerned for him and we continue to support them at what is an incredibly difficult time.
“Since Frank was reported missing we have carried out an extensive search of the local area but unfortunately thus far we have not been able to locate him.
“I’d appeal to anyone with information on his whereabouts, no matter how small, to contact us immediately.”
Frank is described as being 6ft 2in tall, of slim build, with a close shaved head.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference NP-20230109-0570 or visit the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on the Northumbria Police website.