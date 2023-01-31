Frank Robson was reported as missing from his home in Haltwhistle on the afternoon of Monday, January 9.

The 72-year-old has not been seen since the early hours of that day.

Northumbria Police’s specialist search and rescue teams are continuing to try to locate Frank, with extensive searches and door-to-door enquiries having taken place in the Haltwhistle area over the past two weeks.

Missing man Frank Robson is 72-years-old, with an almost shaved head, a slim build and is 6ft 2in tall.

Detective Sergeant Kristopher Blacklock, of Northumbria Police, said: “Frank’s family and friends are becoming increasingly concerned for him and we continue to support them at what is an incredibly difficult time.

“Since Frank was reported missing we have carried out an extensive search of the local area but unfortunately thus far we have not been able to locate him.

“I’d appeal to anyone with information on his whereabouts, no matter how small, to contact us immediately.”

