Shortly before 11.45pm on Tuesday (April 11), Northumbria Police received a report that a car had collided with a person on the A1 northbound, after they had fallen from the A1068 flyover.

Emergency services attended but, sadly, the 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Their family were informed and continue be supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time.

The A1 at Alnwick.

A full investigation was launched to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident, and officers are now appealing for witnesses who have not spoken to police yet to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is absolutely tragic news, and our thoughts remain with the person’s family and loved ones as they come to terms with their loss.

“We are committed to getting answers and establishing the full circumstances surrounding this incident, which has resulted in such a devastating outcome.

“I am appealing for anybody who was in that area on Tuesday night between 11pm and 12pm, who might have dashcam footage, seen the collision, or a person on the A1068 flyover, to come forward.

“We know this is a busy main road which sees a number of motorists travelling on it at all hours of the day, often from other areas, and at all times. We also know that there are some residential homes in the area – so please get in touch if you have any CCTV or you think you can help us.

“Your information – no matter how insignificant it may seem – could prove vital.”

Det Ch Insp Barr added: “We are continuing to carry out a range of enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death and would like to thank everyone for their support to date.”

The A1 northbound between the A1068 and B1340 at Alnwick was closed for around seven hours following the collision. The A1068 was also closed for around 13 hours.