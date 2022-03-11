Police issue appeal after Northumberland man dies in A1 collision

Shortly before 8.40am on Thursday, Northumbria Police received a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a silver Mini and a grey Skoda on the A1 near Causey Park, between Morpeth and Alnwick.

Emergency services attended and three people were taken to hospital.

Sadly a 64-year-old man, who can now be named as Michael Hetherington from the Berwick area, died following the collision.

Great North Air Ambulance Service helicopters at the scene.

His next of kin have been notified and are currently being supported by specialist officers.

In a heartfelt tribute, his family said: “Michael was a much-loved family man who will be missed by everyone who knew him.”

Sergeant Dave Roberts, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols Department, has now appealed for any witnesses to come forward and assist the investigation.

He said: “This collision has devastatingly resulted in Michael’s death. Our thoughts are with his family at this incredibly difficult time and they will continue to offered any support they need.

“This is clearly a tragic time for them and I would ask that their privacy be respected.”

He added: “An investigation has been launched and we are committed to establishing the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“I am now appealing to anybody who was in the area around that time to come forward with any information or dashcam footage, as it may prove crucial in determining the circumstances surrounding the collision.”

The other two people taken to hospital received non-life threatening injuries.