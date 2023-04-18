A motorbike and a vehicle collided around 11am on Sunday (April 16), on the A696 near Elsdon, west of Rothbury.

The rider of the motorbike, a man aged 65, suffered serious injuries.

After being treated at the scene by paramedics, he was airlifted to the RVI in Newcastle where he remains in a stable condition.

An appeal for information has been issued.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene to assist police with their investigation.

Northumbria Police are now appealing to any witnesses to the collision to come forward with information.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was on the A696 at the time and may have dash cam footage of the collision.