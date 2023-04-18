News you can trust since 1854
Police issue appeal after motorcyclist seriously injured in collision on A696 near Elsdon

Police are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in Northumberland in which a man suffered serious injuries.

By Charlie Watson
Published 18th Apr 2023, 12:40 BST- 1 min read

A motorbike and a vehicle collided around 11am on Sunday (April 16), on the A696 near Elsdon, west of Rothbury.

The rider of the motorbike, a man aged 65, suffered serious injuries.

After being treated at the scene by paramedics, he was airlifted to the RVI in Newcastle where he remains in a stable condition.

An appeal for information has been issued.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene to assist police with their investigation.

Northumbria Police are now appealing to any witnesses to the collision to come forward with information.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was on the A696 at the time and may have dash cam footage of the collision.

Witnesses should contact police either through the ‘Tell us Something’ page of the website, or by calling 101, quoting NP-20230416-0388.

