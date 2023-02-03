Police investigation in Ponteland after two children asked by man to get into his car
Extra officers have been sent to an area of Ponteland for reassurance following a report of a male driver asking two children to get into his car.
The kids ran away, but were shaken over what had happened earlier this week at Barnaby Way – part of the new housing estate off North Road.
Their families called Northumbria Police and an investigation was launched.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We received a report that at 6.40pm on January 31 (Tuesday), two children were asked to get into a car being driven by a man on Barnaby Way, Ponteland.
“Both children ran off immediately and were unharmed, but they were left shaken.
“Inquires are currently on-going as to the circumstances surrounding the incident and extra officers were deployed to the area to provide reassurance.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police via 101 or our website, quoting NP-20230131-1062.”