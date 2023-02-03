The kids ran away, but were shaken over what had happened earlier this week at Barnaby Way – part of the new housing estate off North Road.

Their families called Northumbria Police and an investigation was launched.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We received a report that at 6.40pm on January 31 (Tuesday), two children were asked to get into a car being driven by a man on Barnaby Way, Ponteland.

“Both children ran off immediately and were unharmed, but they were left shaken.

“Inquires are currently on-going as to the circumstances surrounding the incident and extra officers were deployed to the area to provide reassurance.