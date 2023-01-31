The break-in, in Runnymede Road, happened on Sunday evening. It is not known if the householders were home at the time.

Police said the thieves gained entry via an upstairs window at around 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

News of the burglary comes just weeks after a woman was assaulted in Ponteland Park. She had been walking between Waitrose and the Memorial Hall when a masked man grabbed her from behind.

Latest news from Northumbria Police.

He ran off after she kicked him.

After receiving a 999 call about the burglary, Northumbria Police launched its helicopter and searched Ponteland, but there was no trace of the intruders.

A force spokesperson said: “At 7pm on Sunday, we received a report of burglary at an address on Runnymede Road in Darras Hall.

“It was reported that offenders had broken an upstairs window before gaining entry to the property and stealing a quantity of cash. Inquiries are ongoing.”

The police activity on Sunday night prompted a lot of discussion on social media, with residents reporting they could see the helicopter above their homes. One said: “It seems to be doing laps over Darras.”

Another person commented: “There was a police van racing up Runnymede by the looks of it, looking for someone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One resident said they thought three men were involved in the burglary, although police have not confirmed this. Another said: “Seems the bad guys are leading the police a merry dance. They seem to be running all over the estate, covering a fair bit of ground.”