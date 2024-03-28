Police helicopter deployed in Morpeth after suspected firearm reported
It was part of the immediate response to a report from a pupil at a school in the town that they had seen a man with a possible suspected firearm going into nearby woodland.
However, it turned out to be a false alarm.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just before 9am today (Thursday), police received a report of concern near a school in the Mitford Road area of Morpeth.
“It was reported a pupil at the school had witnessed a male in possession of a possible suspected firearm entering an area of woodland nearby.
“As a precaution, staff and pupils remained indoors, although no threats were made to anyone inside the building.
“Police immediately attended and conducted a thorough search of the area where two males were spotted litter-picking, one of those matching the description provided.
“No other persons were identified in the vicinity of the school or surrounding woodland.
“While the report was made in good faith, it is believed that the litter picking tool was mistaken for a firearm.
“As a result, there has been an increased policing presence in the area.”