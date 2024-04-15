Police confirm death of man at house in Berwick town centre at the weekend
Shoppers and residents in the area will have seen police and ambulance personnel going to a house on Marygate late afternoon on Saturday, but the man was pronounced dead a short time later.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 5pm on Saturday (April 13), we received a report from the ambulance service of concern for a male at an address on Marygate in Berwick.
“Emergency services attended and despite the efforts of paramedics the man – aged 56 – was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.
“His next of kin have been informed.
“Officers do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death, which has now been referred to the coroner.”