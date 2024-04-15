Latest news from Northumbria Police.

Shoppers and residents in the area will have seen police and ambulance personnel going to a house on Marygate late afternoon on Saturday, but the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 5pm on Saturday (April 13), we received a report from the ambulance service of concern for a male at an address on Marygate in Berwick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Emergency services attended and despite the efforts of paramedics the man – aged 56 – was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.

“His next of kin have been informed.