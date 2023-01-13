The Percy Hedley Foundation provides specialist education support to disabled people and their families and has a long-standing relationship with the Force.

In recognition of this ongoing work, the newly established Volunteer Police Cadet scheme at Percy Hedley College has been nominated for a British Diversity Award. The Volunteer Police Cadet scheme was then shortlisted in the Community Project of the Year category.

The award ceremony is set to take place in March in London.

The British Diversity Awards recognise and celebrate both organisations and individuals who champion diversity and promote the values of equality and inclusion across the UK.

Superintendent Claire Wheatley, of Northumbria Police, said: "Our volunteering work has always been about connecting communities to policing and policing to communities.

“I am extremely proud of our volunteers and the variety of opportunities we have here at Northumbria Police.