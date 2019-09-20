Police appeal to trace missing teenager
A missing County Durham teenager could be in Northumberland, police say.
Officers are concerned for the welfare of missing 13-year-old Joseph Humble, who has not been seen for almost a week.
Joseph failed to turn up at a pre-arranged collection point in Darlington town centre on Saturday, September 14, following a day out with friends.
He was last seen getting on a train to Darlington from Eaglescliffe, near Stockton, at about 9.30am that day.
The teenager has links to the Northumberland area and it is believed he may have travelled north.
He is described as having short, dark brown hair and being of slim build. He was last seen wearing a black, grey and red hoodie, black jogging bottoms and grey trainers.
If anyone has any information on Joseph’s whereabouts, please contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident 546 of September 14.